Woman with an axe to grind in Leake County

Monday, August 10, 2022

8:00 a.m. – A resident on Hwy 488 requested an officer for a report on deliberately damaged property.

9:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call that reported a female wielding an axe was chasing a male on Nollie Road near Cotton Boulevard.

1:48 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Edinburg on HWY 16 East near Lobutcha Bridge. The caller stated that multiple people had to pull off the road to avoid being struck head-on by the driver.

2:28 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on HWY 488 near Callahan Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.