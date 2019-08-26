1 year anniversary of Philadelphia double homicide

It’s been one year since a deadly shooting at a gas station in Philadelphia.

It was August 25, 2018 when two people were killed and another person was shot at the CEFCO gas station on Highway 16.

It began when, police said, Robert Jackson parked his vehicle at a gas pump and walked into the gas station with a gun.

They said Jackson shot and killed the store clerk, Megan Staats, before walking outside and shooting Jeremy Apperson, who also died.

Police said several citizens opened fire on the suspect hitting him as he ran away. Philadelphia police officers took Jackson into custody where he still remains.

The suspect was out on supervised release at the time of the shooting, according to Mississippi Department of Corrections documents.