A Plethora of Theft in Neshoba

Sunday, 5/15/22

12:42 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on a disturbance outside a residence on East Myrtle Street.

3:02 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle taken from Marty’s Blues Cafe in Philadelphia.

12:53 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to see a resident on North Street about a stolen bicycle.

3:39 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a gas drive off at Nance’s northside on Pecan Ave.

3:53 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a reported breaking and entering at a residence on Road 337.

5:20 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar alarm on Highland ave.

9:03 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a front door motion alarm at a business on Canal Place.

9:15 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of several shots fired in the area of Range Ave. and Hospital Road.