A Shooting in Neshoba

Saturday, 5/15/22

 

12:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of gunshot damage from shots fired Friday night to a vehicle parked on Gum Street.

2:22 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an accident with no injuries on Beacon Street.

3:42 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on an animal neglect call on Kosciusko Road.

5:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a residence on Road 307 after a resident called and said a neighbor had just shot her husband. Deputies took the suspect into custody at his residence on Road 307 at 5:43. No report on the status of the shooting victim.

5:17 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the reports of shots fired on Cora Street.

7:57 p..m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on several people brandishing weapons at Pendelton Square Apartments.

 

 

 

