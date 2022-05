Thursday, 5/26/22

4:18 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a domestic animal issue by a resident on Plesant Valley Road involving bulldogs on their property and in their trash.

7:06 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm activation at a residence on Road 375.

6:57 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called by a resident of Barham Street about children throwing fireworks on her property.