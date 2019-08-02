Azar’s “One Mississippi” recorded at The MAX

Steve Azar has released a new album, “One Mississippi” recorded in the Governor’s Recording Studio, inside the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian.

Azar wrote the song in 2017 after Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant asked him to pen an anthem to celebrate Mississippi’s bicentennial.

“One Mississippi” is available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

From slug burgers to Muppets to the Natchez Trace Parkway, “One Mississippi” highlights the charm and history of the Magnolia State.

Azar is a Mississippi singer-songwriter, recording artist, producer, philanthropist, Music and Culture Ambassador of Mississippi.

The Governor’s Recording Studio is a state of the art, on-site recording studio uses the latest technology for recording, music, tracking and session work, long form audio recording for documentaries, podcasts and audio beds for commercials.