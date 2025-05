DUIs, Felony Dope, Child Endangerment and Neglect in Neshoba

ELEAYNA DENISE ANDERSON, 25, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2.

DYLAN BRACKEEN, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.

DEBORAH LYNN DOOLEY-WITHERS, 31, of Pontotoc, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

PATRICK TIP ELLIS, 32, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

BRAXTON FRAZIER, 40, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

GAVIN JERMAINE GRADY, 41, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

MELVIN HOLESOME, 62, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

CHRISTOPHER HUGHES, 33, of Louisville, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

MICHAEL BRIAN JACKSON, 31, of Choctaw, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

RUBY JOHN, 29, of Preston, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $2,500.

OLIVIA ASHLYN KELLER, 23, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Child Endangerment, NCSO. Bond $300, $800, $800.

JAMES MCCARTHY, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

JOSHUA LAMAR MOORE, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0, $5,000.

ADRIAN OVERTON, 29, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

TERRI HABERLE RICHARDSON, 58, of Union, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600.

JOSHUA THOMAS, 32, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER RUSSELL WALLACE, 46, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $,1,000, $800.

AMBROSE MICHAEL YOUNG, 69, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.