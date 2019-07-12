Griffis elected to Board of Directors of Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association

Bill Griffis has been elected to serve as Chairman Elect of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association (MADA).

Griffis is the owner of Griffis Motors in Philadelphia. Griffis previously served on the Board of Directors prior to being elected to the officer position.

“MADA serves a very important role for the franchised dealers and I am excited to serve as an officer” stated Griffis.

As a long time, business owner in Philadelphia, Griffis is extremely involved in supporting the community.