Gunshots Reported in Philadelphia; Mother Reports Manipulative Girlfriend

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Someone called police Friday evening in Philadelphia and reported a large number of gunshots in the area of Valley View and East Main St. The person told police that there may have been as many as 30 to 40 shots fired.

When officers went to check it out they reported that everything seemed normal.

Mother Reports Son Missing

In the early hours Saturday a mother called police and reported that her son was gone when she returned to their residence on Sistrunk Dr. She told the dispatcher that her son is 18, has a manipulative 16-year-old girlfriend, and that she felt the girlfriend made him leave with her.

She also gave police a location where she felt they would be.

Police did not find the two at the specified location.