Philadelphia Restaurants Remain Open

Neshoba – Philadelphia restaurants officially remain open for business. Certain chain restaurants are closed or modifying to drive-thru status and takeout service. Other local restaurants are open as full service entities. “Owners still have the option to remain open or close voluntarily. No closure mandates have been established at this time but we are encouraging considerations around closing and the importance of the health and welfare of the community, including following procedures for social distancing,” according to Mayor James Young.