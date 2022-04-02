HomeLocalSeveral Calls take Neshoba Deputies to the Golden Moon and Silver Star Casinos

Several Calls take Neshoba Deputies to the Golden Moon and Silver Star Casinos

by

1:18 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called on the assist Philadelphia Police on a domestic disturbance call with a possible weapon on Jericho Street.

2:32 a.m – Neshoba County Deputies were called to the Golden Moon Casino to help with a patron causing a disturbance.

5:40 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to the Silver Star Casino Parking Garage to help with another patron causing a disturbance.

9:34 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to an accident with reported injuries on Hwy. 485.

9:42 a.m. – Neshoba law enforcement was issued a BOLO for a white male driving a black Tahoe possibly linked to a home invasion.

3:06 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies requested a Philadelphia Police officer with a canine assist on a traffic stop at Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street.

3:12 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to the Golden Moon Casino by Choctaw Police to assist with an unattended vehicle with children inside.

10:50 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 21 S.

 

