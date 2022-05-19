Aggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking, and Many Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

HomeLocalAggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking, and Many Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

JOSEPH BEARD, 26, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $10,000.

 

DANARIO BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Public Drunk, Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $5,000, $800, $600, $0, $0.

 

EDWARD SHANE CLARK, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MELLISA COMANS, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSHUA DAW, 34, of Collinsville, Felony Pursuit, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

DANIEL DAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

COLTON DENNIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $25,000, $0.

 

SHANE FOSS, 48, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

 

JUSTIN HAGAN, 42, of Union, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

