Aggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking, and Many Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

JOSEPH BEARD, 26, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $10,000.

DANARIO BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Public Drunk, Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $5,000, $800, $600, $0, $0.

EDWARD SHANE CLARK, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

MELLISA COMANS, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSHUA DAW, 34, of Collinsville, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

DANIEL DAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

COLTON DENNIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $25,000, $0.

SHANE FOSS, 48, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $0.

JUSTIN HAGAN, 42, of Union, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.