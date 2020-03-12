Breaking News – MSDH Reports First Presumptive Case of Corona Virus in Mississippi

Illustrative example of new chinese Coronavirus written on virus like green background.

Breaking News – Tonight the Mississippi Department of Health is reporting that the first presumptive case of Corona virus has been confirmed in Forrest County. The person identified as male recently travelled to Florida. Following confirmation, he voluntarily isolated himself at home in order to prevent further transmission to others. Hospitalization has not been requested at this time. The MSDH is completing further investigation in order to limit potential spread to other individuals.

Governor Tate Reeves is aware of the current situation and is in close contact with The Mississippi State Health Officer for all elements of COVID-19 response. Additional information as well as preventative guidelines will be released tomorrow morning at an 11am news conference.

The Kicks 96 News team will provide you with immediate updates.