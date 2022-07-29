HomeLocalChild Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba County

Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba County

TRISTEN FORTENBERRY, 18, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

OSCAR CARMANA GARRIDO, 38, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

KIM GENTRY, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

LARRY GRIFFIN, 25, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

PHILLIP HAGGARD, 44, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

BO JOE, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

BRYAN JOHNSON, 19, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, Resisting Arrest, ABC.  Bond $600, $600, $800, $600.

 

THOMASINE JONES JUMPER, 43, of Conehatta, Felony DUI, No Driver’s License, No Insurance.  Bond $5,000, $300, $800.

 

JANET KINCAID, 41, of Union, Child Neglect.  Bond $800.

 

OLANDA N KIRKLAND, 49, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000, $0.

 

CLARENCE EDWARD LEE, 44, of Winter Haven, FL, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, Fleeing Arrest, No Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Seat Belt Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $600, $400, $300, $500, $600, $60.

 

JAVARIOUS MARSHALL, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 8.

 

COURTNEY MCCLENDON, 41, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

