Former Newton County deputy named Director of Transportation Enforcement Division

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Matthew Lott to Director of Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED).

Lott is an accomplished professional with over twenty years of experience in law enforcement.

Prior to joining CTED, Lott has recently served as a Certified Compliance Specialist at Transportation Compliance Services USA. He has also served as a Captain at the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Deputy Sheriff at Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

“I am excited to serve the Department of Public Safety as Director of CTED,” said Director Matthew Lott. “I look forward to continuing my work to ensure the safety of all who travel the roadways in the state of Mississippi.”

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Lott to Director of the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Director Lott brings a wealth of experience in both the private and public sector to his new role that will benefit our CTED officers and employees while enhancing our skills to keep Mississippi roadways safe.”