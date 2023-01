List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Leake County elected offices

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for a Leake County office in the 2023 election:

Sheriff

Randy W Atkinson (Incumbent) (R)

Chancery Clerk



Tiffany Agent Jenkins (R)

Circuit Clerk



Ken Adcock (Incumbent) (R)

Tax Assessor/Collector



Lucas Brown (Incumbent) (R)

Wendy Shuler (R)

Coroner

Earl Adams (Incumbent) (R)

County Prosecutor



Carmen Wright (Incumbent) (R)

Supervisor – District 1



Kirby G Nazary (Incumbent) (R)

Supervisor – District 2



Kevin Kemp (Incumbent) (R)

Joe Andy Helton (D)

Supervisor – District 3



Charlie Luckett (D)

John Wayne Smith (D)

Supervisor – District 4



Larry Sims (Incumbent) (R)

Supervisor – District 5