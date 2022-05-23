Neshoba Central softball alums helps Ms State advance to program’s first Super Regional

A former Neshoba Central softball Lady Rocket helped the Mississippi State softball team advance to its first Super Regional Sunday.

Bulldogs pitcher Aspen Wesley shut out the #2 Florida State Seminoles 5-0 Game 6 of the Tallahassee Regional.

Wesley, who allowed just two hits during the game, became the first Mississippi State pitcher to shut out a Top 3 team.

Following that game, the Bulldogs would win the second game of the day 4-3 to advance to the Super Regional round of 16.

State became the first team in the history of the tournament to eliminate a No. 2 national seed in the regional round.

The Bulldogs will host Arizona later this week at Nusz Park with a trip to the NCAA Women’s College World Series on the line.

“I’m just so proud of this team, these young women, these two [Annie Willis and Mia Davidson] up here. It’s been a goal. It’s why they both chose Mississippi State to make history for this program to do something that’s never done been before and to be able to go to our very first Super Regional,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said following the Game 7 win on Sunday. “There’s really not any words. It was a full team effort. I thought they believed. They bought in. Everybody was pulling the same direction on the rope all day long. The energy from everyone running in whether it was defensive replacements or the ones leading the cheers and energy in the dugout. I think it’s just a huge moment for this program, for Mississippi State softball and for the Bulldogs. And I’m just so proud to be their coach.”