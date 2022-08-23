Rebels’ QB named Player of the Week

Leake Academy Rebels’ QB Rhett Atkinson has been named the Capital Sports MS Player of the Week.

Atkinson earned the honor for his performance in the Rebels’ 40-12 season opening victory over Winston Academy.

During that game, the senior QB rushed 19 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 5 out of 8 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Additionally, Boswell Media Sports named Atkinson InSports Player of the Game (offense) for his performance Friday night.

Atkinson and the Rebels go on the road Friday to take on Jackson Academy.

That game can be heard on Cruisin’ 98.3 and the Cruisin’ 98 app/audio stream. Video coverage will available on the Boswell Media YouTube Channel.

