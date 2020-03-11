Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Neshoba and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Neshoba and other counties in the Kicks96 News coverage area.

Other counties covered in the watch include Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Montgomery, and Winston.

The watch is in effect until 7:00 pm tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms in the affected areas.

Continue to monitor Kicks96news.com and other weather outlets for updates on this weather system.