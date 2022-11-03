Sheriff Warns About Bus Law Violations

FROM NESHOBA COUNTY SHERIFF ERIC CLARK:

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive calls from the public in reference to motorists passing stopped school buses. This reckless and public endangerment will not be tolerated and deputies are being instructed to be on high alert for this crime. The lack of concern and disregard for safety of these children, is a misdemeanor crime. These crimes become more severe and can develop into criminal assault charges, if a child is struck or injured, due to these actions.

Parents are being asked to communicate with teen drivers and warn of these driving habits. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies are instructed to have zero tolerance in the illegal passing of stopped school buses. Criminal charges will be filed against the motor vehicle operator, and drivers under the age of 18 will be prosecuted through Youth Court for these driving offenses.

Understanding School Bus Lights

Understand school bus laws and always follow them. The flashing lights are used by school bus drivers to alert you.

· Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Slow down and prepare to stop your vehicle.

· Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. You must stop your car and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving, before you can start driving again.