Deputies Search For a Person With a Gun

WALNUT GROVE, Miss.–Leake County deputies were searching for a person with a gun Friday morning about 1:45. That was north of Walnut Grove in a residential area.

At first they didn’t know if the gun was loaded. The relative who made the initial 911 call reported that the gun was loaded and the person had fired off a shot.

Deputies were careful as they approached and eventual got the gun away from the person.

Man Lays in the Grass for a Bask

About 6 p.m. Thursday a man was laying in the grass on Pleasant Hill Rd. The person who called it in said the man had on no shirt, shorts and cowboy boots and didn’t know who he was or how he got there.

Deputies responded to the call. The outcome was unclear.

