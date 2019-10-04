EC Warriors Win Big against 15th ranked Co-Lin Wolves

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Wesson tonight to play the nationally ranked Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wolves and came away with the upset victory 23-18. The Wolves of Co-Lin were leading 6-3 after the first quarter and were leading the Warriors by 3, 12-9 at halftime. The Warriors would take the lead very early in the third quarter for the first time in the game, 16-12 and then score again in the final quarter to go ahead 23-12. The Warriors drove to within field goal range late in the game only to have the kick blocked and returned by the Wolves for a touchdown to tighten the score to Warriors 23, Wolves 18. No additional points were scored giving the Warriors a huge division win, 23-18. The Warriors return home next week to host Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Kickoff will be at 6:30 pm with our pregame show at 6:00 pm.