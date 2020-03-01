EC Warriors Win Home Doubleheader Hosting Coastal AL-South

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team were back on the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Sun Chiefs of Coastal Alabama-South for a Saturday doubleheader. The Warriors jumped out to a 7 run lead in game one before the Sun Chiefs scored their first runs in the top of the fourth inning (7-3). The Warriors extended their lead to 13-4 in the bottom of the firth inning but that would end the scoring for the Warriors for the remainder of the game. The Sun Chiefs cut back the Warriors lead to 4 runs by the top of the ninth inning but were unable to catch the Warriors as they won the opening game 13-9.

In game two, the scoreboard remained 0-0 until the Warriors scored 3 runs in the bottom of the third inning but then the Sun Chiefs answered in the top of the fourth inning with 4 runs to take a 4-3 lead. The Warriors would regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning scoring 2 runs to take a 5-4 lead. The Warriors would finish the game with a 6-5 win and a sweep of today’s doubleheader.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball will be next Saturday at 2:00 pm when EC hosts Southeastern Community College in another doubleheader