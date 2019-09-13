ECCC Warriors Win 1st South Division Game 19-0

The East Central Community College Warriors improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the South Division tonight with a road win playing the Southwest Community College Bears 19-0. After a scoreless 1st Quarter, the Warriors placed 12 point on the scoreboard in the second quarter while keeping the Bears off the scoreboard. In the second half, the Warriors added another touchdown in the third quarter with would be the final points scored in the game. With tonight’s 19-0 win the Warriors return home next week to face Pearl River Community College for a 6:30pm kickoff. Join us for the pregame show at 6:00pm on Cruisin 98.3.