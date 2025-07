CARTHAGE, Miss.–A fire was reported Friday night on Mt. Charity Rd., which is to the north east of Carthage, just east of Hwy. 35.

The call came in about 8:30 p.m.

The caller said the house had been on fire earlier, they had gotten it out, but it started back, according to information received by fire departments, which responded.

Those included Leake County, Reformation and Carthage volunteers.