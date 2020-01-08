Leake Academy Basketball Teams Sweep Lamar Raiders

The Leake Academy basketball teams returned to action tonight at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden hosting Lamar School from Meridian. The undefeated Lady Rebels were first on the hardwood playing the Lady Raiders from Lamar. The Lady Rebels quickly gained control in the game and were leading by 17 points at halftime, 31-14. The Lady Rebels continued to out play the Lady Raiders in the second half, leading by 35 points at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock and all the Lady Rebels roster had playing time. The Lady Rebels won the game by 26 points, 64-38.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels would pull out to an 18 point lead by halftime, 37-19, but it was a different game in the second half as the Raiders can back to cut the lead to only 7 points at the end of the third quarter, 42-35. The Rebels and Raiders would battle for the victory all the way to the final second of the game with the Rebels coming away with a 52-51 win over the Raiders.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday at 6:00 pm as the Rebels travel to Louisville to play Winston Academy.