Leake Academy Basketball Teams Sweep Winston Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams traveled to Louisville today to play district games with the Patriots of Winston Academy and Junior High and High School teams came away with victories. The Lake Academy varsity Lady Rebels improved to 29-2 overall and 8-1 in the district with a 19 point win over the Lady Patriots, 51-32. The varsity Rebels posted a 17 point win over the Patriots 57-40. Both teams were leading throughout every quarter of their contests. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Tuesday at 6:00pm in Madden when the teams will host Simpson Academy from Mendenhall.