HomeLeakeLeake Academy Basketball Teams Sweep Winston Academy

Leake Academy Basketball Teams Sweep Winston Academy

by
Leake Academy Basketball Teams Sweep Winston Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams traveled to Louisville today to play district games with the Patriots of Winston Academy and Junior High and High School teams came away with victories. The Lake Academy varsity Lady Rebels improved to 29-2 overall and 8-1 in the district with a 19 point win over the Lady Patriots, 51-32. The varsity Rebels posted a 17 point win over the Patriots 57-40. Both teams were leading throughout every quarter of their contests. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Tuesday at 6:00pm in Madden when the teams will host Simpson Academy from Mendenhall.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Reckless Drivers, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake

Leake Academy VIDEO/AUDIO Stream

Leake Academy Lady Rebel Named Athlete of the Week

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Leake County elected offices

Several Accidents in Leake

Burglary and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests