Leake Academy Rebels fall to Jackson Academy

The Leake Academy Rebels had a rare shutout tonight but against a much larger 6A football team on their home field. The final score of the game Jackson Academy 34, Leake Academy 0. The Rebels held the J A Raiders scoreless in the first quarter but by halftime the Raiders had a touchdown and a field goal on the scoreboard for a 10-0 lead. The Raiders would score twice in the 3rd quarter and add another field goal and a touchdown in the final quarter of action to win the contest 34-0.

Seniors Colby Moore and Gunner Pickens were named this weeks In Sports players of thee game. Join us next week as the Rebels return home to play Lamar Academy. The pregame will air at 6:20pm with kickoff at 7pm.