Leake County Libraries dial-A-Story for this week is “Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep” by Eric Barclay. Special guest reader is former educator, Mrs. Gloria Alford. You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 June 11, 2019 through June 18, 2019 . Dial-a-story is available 24/7 by the Mid- Mississippi Regional Library System.