Leake – The Leake County School District will serve free Grab and Go lunches through Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. All children 18 years of age and under are eligible and must be present to receive a lunch. Children do not have to be students in the Leake district to benefit. Grab and Go will be served at Leake Central Elementary School and Leake County Elementary School. Adult lunches will not be available. Additional lunch dates will be considered moving forward.