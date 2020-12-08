Open Arms Inc Curbside Food Distribution Is Today

Open Arms Curbside food distribution continues today. Distribution starts at 3:45 pm and continues until 5:15 or when food runs out. “If you know family, friends, or neighbors who may benefit from receiving food staples during the current economic crisis, please share the details about our food distribution.” For more information about how you can get involved call 601-663-8505 or email to [email protected]
Remember our guidelines:
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*3:45-5:15
Address – 239 Railroad Ave.
Philadelphia, MS 39360