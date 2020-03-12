Petit Larceny, Domestic Violence, and Other Arrests

OLIVA SHA MASSEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family – Domestic Violence, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.
CHRIS MCBRIDE, 27, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny < $1,000, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.
LONNIE MCLAIN, 64, of Philadelphia, Discharging a Firearm Within City, Philadelphia Police Department.
JASON MICHAEL REED, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.
WILLIAM CRAIG SNOW, 44, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny < $1,000, Theft of Utilities, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.
MARK A. WEEMS, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.
JERITHAN KEITH WILLIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.