Petit Larceny, Domestic Violence, and Other Arrests

OLIVA SHA MASSEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family – Domestic Violence, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

CHRIS MCBRIDE, 27, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny < $1,000, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

LONNIE MCLAIN, 64, of Philadelphia, Discharging a Firearm Within City, Philadelphia Police Department.

JASON MICHAEL REED, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

WILLIAM CRAIG SNOW, 44, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny < $1,000, Theft of Utilities, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

MARK A. WEEMS, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JERITHAN KEITH WILLIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.