Rebels Drop a Close Game at Home

The Leake Academy Rebels played host to the Starkville Academy Volunteers tonight but came up just short of a victory losing the contest 20-19. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter but the Vols scored another touchdown in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead at halftime. The Rebels quickly scored to open the third quarter on an 80 yard run by Wyatt Estep but the point after touchdown was no good leaving the Vols up by 1 point, 14-13. The Rebels scored again before the end of the third quarter to take the lead for the first time in the game but failed on a 2 point after touchdown play giving the Rebels a 19-14 lead going into the final quarter however Starkville Academy would regain the lead in the final quarter scoring a touchdown to go ahead by one point, 20-19 which would prove to be the final points scored in the game. Senior Wyatt Estep was named tonight’s IN SPORTS player of the game. Next week Park Place Christian Academy travels to Madden to play the Leake Academy Rebels. Game time 7pm with our pregame show starting at 6:20pm.