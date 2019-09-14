Rebels Fall to Hawks 42-28

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Flowood tonight to play the Hartfield Academy Hawks in district play but came up short in the second half to lose the contest 42-28. The Rebels dominated the first half of the game scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and another in the second quarter while holding Hartfield to only 7 points which came late in the second quarter. At halftime. the Leake Academy Rebels were leading 21-7. The Hartfield Hawks would dominate the game in the second half scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter and two in the final quarter while holding the Rebels to only one touchdown in the fourth quarter. The final score, Hartfield Hawks 42, Leake Academy Rebels 28. Riley Myers and Garrett Martin were named our In Sports players of the game tonight. Next week the Rebels return home to host the Starkville Academy Volunteers. Game time 7pm with our pregame coverage beginning at 6:20pm.