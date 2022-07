Leake County July 28, 2022

12:46 am Caller reported drug activity on Mars Hill Road.

4:25 am Officers were called to Hayes St for a Domestic Disturbance where suspect broke the window out of a vehicle.

7:56 am Officers assisted a stranded motorist on Hwy 35 N.

9:25 am Deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle off of Old Canton Road, 2013 Nissan Altima gray in color with a dent on the back.

10:41 am Leake Officers were requested to check on an abandoned vehicle on Old Canton Road.