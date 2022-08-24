HomeLeakeTrees Down, Blocking Roads in Leake Wednesday Morning

Trees Down, Blocking Roads in Leake Wednesday Morning

On Wednesday at 3:36am, there was a report of a tree down blocking the whole road at the Coosa Road / Irwin Road intersection

At 3:39am, there was a report of a tree down blocking the whole road on Tom Ward Road.

At 3:58am, there was a report of a tree down blocking one lane on Hopoca Road near Murphy Road.  It was quickly removed out of traffic.

At 4:31am, there was a report of a tree down blocking the southbound lane of Hwy 35  near Roberts Road.

At 4:37am, there was a report of a big tree down blocking both lanes of Hwy 488 near Hwy 35.

