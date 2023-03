Sunday 3/5/23

6:49 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check some suspicious vehicles at the Wesley Chapel on Hayes Street.

7:29 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a disturbance on Red Dog Road.

8:25 p.m. – Carthage Police checked the report of a prowler on Martin Luther King Drive.

9:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a breaking and entering call on Martin Luther King Drive.

10:33 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to remove an unwanted person from a business on Hy 35.