A Domestic Disturbance and a Single-Vehicle Accident with Injuries in Neshoba

Sunday, 6/5/22

7:44 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to respond to the Silver Star Casino Security office to help with an intoxicated patron.

2:35 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Road 369 near Hwy. 45.

3:46 p.m – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious person walking on Road 369 near Hwy, 45. This call was possibly related to the domestic disturbance call earlier.

5:25 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Road 505.

5:28 p.m. Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a vehicle with a male holding a female hostage near Main Street.

7:36 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a business on W. Main Street where a female walked into the business and claimed she had just been sexually assaulted.