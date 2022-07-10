HomeLocalA Domestic Disturbance and Burglar Alarms in Neshoba

A Domestic Disturbance and Burglar Alarms in Neshoba

by

 

Saturday, 7/10/22

 

4:43 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of illegal activity taking part near the Coleman Street Apartments.

9:01 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a burglar alarm for a garage door motion on Kosciusko Road.

12:23 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a commercial burglar alarm on  Weyerhaeuser Street.

1:18 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked a domestic disturbance on Line Avenue S.

3:52 p.m. – Neshoba County Law Enforcement was issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

9:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a disturbance with a possible weapon involved on County Road 432.

11:35 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to the Silver Star Casino to help with an intoxicated patron.

 

 

 

