A Domestic Disturbance and Burglar Alarms in Neshoba

Saturday, 7/10/22
4:43 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of illegal activity taking part near the Coleman Street Apartments.
9:01 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a burglar alarm for a garage door motion on Kosciusko Road.
12:23 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a commercial burglar alarm on Weyerhaeuser Street.
1:18 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked a domestic disturbance on Line Avenue S.
3:52 p.m. – Neshoba County Law Enforcement was issued a severe thunderstorm warning.
9:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a disturbance with a possible weapon involved on County Road 432.
11:35 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to the Silver Star Casino to help with an intoxicated patron.