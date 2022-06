Monday, 6/28/22

3:18 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to St. Francis Dr. for the report of a person who had taken a fall.

6:36 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a person lying on the ground near the Chevron on Hwy. 15.

9:22 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a domestic disturbance with multiple calls on Line Street.