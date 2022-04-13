A Fallen Tree in Leake County Causes Multiple Crashes

HomeLeakeA Fallen Tree in Leake County Causes Multiple Crashes

4:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and MS HWY Patrol were all dispatched to HWY 16 West near the Natchez Trace. Several calls came in reporting a large tree down in the highway blocking both lanes of traffic. Three vehicle struck the tree, but all vehicle passengers were unharmed.

1:36 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Coosa Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

4:22 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of HWY 16 East and Pearl Hill Road. One lane of traffic was blocked by the crash. No injuries were reported.

