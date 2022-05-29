A lost Child and Neshoba Deputies Assist the Mississippi Highway Patrol

HomeLocalA lost Child and Neshoba Deputies Assist the Mississippi Highway Patrol

Saturday 5/29/22

4:51 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a home at Byrd Ave. about a 4-year-old found wandering in the street outside the home.

4:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch with a possible impaired driver on Northgate St.

1:12 p..m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person knocking on doors on Valley View Drive.

9:30 p.m. – Mississippi High Patrol officers requested the help of Neshoba Deputies in apprehending several subjects that fled their vehicle during a traffic stop at Hwy. 395 and Road 826.

 

 

 

