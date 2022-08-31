A Pursuit and Arrest in Neshoba

Tuesday, 8/30/22

10:45 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a residential alarm for interior motion on Road 739.

3:07 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was called about a subject attempting to cash stolen checks at the Citizens Bank west branch on Beacon Street.

3:56 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies initiated a chase after a vehicle suspected of being involved in the check cashing scheme was spotted and refused to stop for law enforcement. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Road 553 and Road 616. The driver, Johnny Hernandez, was taken into custody. Hernandez was also wanted for fleeing a pursuit earlier in the month reportedly because of a warrant for Drug Court.