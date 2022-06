Wednesday, 6/29/22

2:22 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a residence on Road 1357 for a report of a runaway 14-year-old female. A BOLO was issued for the child, but she returned on her own around 7:23 a.m.

7:54 a.m. – Choctaw Police requested Neshoba County Deputies respond to the Golden Moon Casino for a bag filled with suspected illegal drugs and paraphernalia found there.

8:13 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a possible prowler on Myrtle Street E.