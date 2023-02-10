A Stolen Vehicle, Debris in the Road, and Several Disturbances in Leake

Thursday 2/9/23

2:48 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a large object, possibly a roll of carpet, in the road on Hay 25 S near Good Hope.

3:23 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a suspicious person near the First Apostolic Church on Dona Drive.

5:49 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 16 near the Natchez Trace.

10:59 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an alarm at Wiggins Baptist Church on Hwy 16 w.

12:29 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Hayes Street for a domestic disturbance between siblings.

1:39 p.m. – Carthage Police were called back to Hayes Street for a second disturbance.

3:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies receive a call about a four-wheeler riding recklessly on Coosa Road.

3:58 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to watch out for a gray Mustang for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

4:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to y 429 for an unknown disturbance.

5:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a Ford Explorer stolen from McKee Road.

7:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 429 for an unknown disturbance.

9:51 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out a suspicious person near the Sherrif’s Department and Jail complex on C O Brooks Street.

11:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a cow in the road on Hwy 43.

11:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a prowler at a residence on Hwy 429.