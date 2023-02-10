HomeLeakeA Stolen Vehicle, Debris in the Road, and Several Disturbances in Leake

A Stolen Vehicle, Debris in the Road, and Several Disturbances in Leake

by

Thursday 2/9/23

 

2:48 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a large object, possibly a roll of carpet, in the road on Hay 25 S near Good Hope.

3:23 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a suspicious person near the First Apostolic Church on Dona Drive.

5:49 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 16 near the Natchez Trace.

10:59 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an alarm at Wiggins Baptist Church on Hwy 16 w.

12:29 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Hayes Street for a domestic disturbance between siblings.

1:39 p.m. – Carthage Police were called back to Hayes Street for a second disturbance.

3:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies receive a call about a four-wheeler riding recklessly on Coosa Road.

3:58 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to watch out for a gray Mustang for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

4:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to y 429 for an unknown disturbance.

5:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a Ford Explorer stolen from McKee Road.

7:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 429 for an unknown disturbance.

9:51 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out a suspicious person near the Sherrif’s Department and Jail complex on C O Brooks Street.

11:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a cow in the road on Hwy 43.

11:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a prowler at a residence on Hwy 429.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala

Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake

Leake Academy Teams Win Advance to North 5A Semifinals

Small Fires, Trespassers, Disturbances and Break ins in Leake

DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Alarms, Accidents, and a Shots Fired in Leake