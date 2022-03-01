AAA Survey: Biggest Gas Price Hike In Leake

Gas prices are going up everywhere in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But in the local area, drivers in Leake County have been getting the worst of it in the past week. AAA says its survey of gas stations shows an increase of more than 13 cents in Leake County’s average price since last Tuesday– now just under $3.39. The auto club says average prices are running 14 to 15 cents cheaper in Attala and Neshoba counties, despite increases of three to four cents in the past week. The statewide average is up more than six cents but even with the price hike Mississippi is closing in on being able to claim the country’s cheapest gas again. Last week, the state ranked third behind Missouri and Arkansas. This week, AAA says only Arkansas has a lower average price.