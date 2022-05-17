Accidents With Injuries in Neshoba

Monday, 5/17/22

7:25 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries on E. Main Street.

11:46 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on what was reported to be several purses, possibly from thefts, found in a ditch on Lewis Ave. South.

12:11 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was alerted by Lauderdale Authorities to be on the lookout for a black vehicle with a possibly mentally ill driver.

12:15 p.m. = Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy. 15 S.

1:20 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies rere sent to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy. 16 E. and Road 743.