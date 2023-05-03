Aggravated Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalAggravated Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle in Neshoba Arrests

XAVIER KENYON HUDSON, 25, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

KAYLA JOHN, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

JOHN MATTHEW KEITH, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, PPD.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

NORMAN DWIGHT MCKINNEY, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Aiding Escape from Officers.  Bond $0, $600.

 

WHITNEY LETAI MCKINNIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PHILLIP MCMILLAN, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RICO L MOORE, 20, of Louisville, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault X 4, Shooting into Occupied Vehicle X 2, Failure to Appear, PPD.  Bond $20,000 X 4, $10,000 X 2, $0.

 

DAVID NOWELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

GEORGE POLK JR, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

