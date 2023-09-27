Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Child Neglect in Neshoba Arrests

JUSTIN MYRICK, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $1,000, $600, $0.

SHELBIE LYNN PINSON, 25, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

AMY SANDERS, 48, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

TYRONE SANDERS, 47, of Philadelphia, Burglary – Breaking Inner Door of Dwelling at Night, Trespassing, Stalking, PPD. Bond $10,000, $600, $600.

DEMARCUS ANTWAN SEALES, 45, of Philadelphia, Indecent Exposure, NCSO. Bond $600.

JAMES SIBLEY, 16, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

TERMEL SKYLER SMITH, 33, of Starkville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

RODERICK JERIMAH TALLEY, 24, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. Bond $5,000.

THOMAS JUSTIN TAYLOR, 34, of Laurel, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $1,000, $600, $0.

MARCO THOMAS, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0, $0.

DERRICK WILLIAMS, 39, of Macon, False Pretense, Identity Theft, PPD. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

KIMBERLY RENEE WORTHY, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.