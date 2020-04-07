Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence, and Other Neshoba County Arrests

JOSHUA RYDELL ANDERSON, 37, of Carthage, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Felony Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Disobeying Traffic Control Device, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No License Tag, Seat Belt Violation, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

HULAND D. BOATNER, 41, of Philadelphia, Accessory After the Fact, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

MARLON VERSHONN BOYD, 17, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon or Other Means to Produce Death, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

DERRICK GENNIE CARTER, 42, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Philadelphia Police Department.

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 38, of Philadelphia, Child Support, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

LATONYA EVANS, 25, of Newton, Domestic Violence Simple Assault, Philadelphia Police Department.

JESSICA FERGUSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault by Threat, Philadelphia Police Department.